Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 0.6% of Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 241,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.54. 44,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,098. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.76.

