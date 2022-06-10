Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Purchases 837 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $10.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $461.52. 60,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,641,065. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $377.12 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $520.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $527.89.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.54.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

