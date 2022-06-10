Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 1,154,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,154,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.