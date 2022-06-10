Analysts Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. Aegon reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). Aegon had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €5.30 ($5.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.70) to €5.40 ($5.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.38) to €4.70 ($5.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aegon from €5.60 ($6.02) to €5.80 ($6.24) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 10.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aegon by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

AEG traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 546,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,793,616. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

