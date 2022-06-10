Analysts Anticipate AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Post Earnings of $3.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.92. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $1.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $10.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.07 to $10.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Benchmark boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.