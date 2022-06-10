Analysts Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will post $210.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $147.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $854.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $853.50 million to $855.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $905.30 million, with estimates ranging from $885.60 million to $925.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of ACLS stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.90. 7,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,366. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.70. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $83.74.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

