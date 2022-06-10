Analysts Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $94.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.40 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year sales of $380.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.55 million to $381.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $403.94 million, with estimates ranging from $402.87 million to $405.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 1.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 52-week low of 34.81 and a 52-week high of 69.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 56.02.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

