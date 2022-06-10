Analysts Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Post -$0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.59). Prelude Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $62.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.59. 2,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,874. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $43.55.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, CFO Laurent Chardonnet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLD. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prelude Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.