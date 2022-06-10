Analysts Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $814.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) to post sales of $814.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $798.74 million and the highest is $825.70 million. Realty Income posted sales of $464.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

O stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,513,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,721. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $62.74 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.67.

The company also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,834,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,441 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

