Analysts Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. E2open Parent reported earnings per share of ($0.76) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow E2open Parent.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Eva F. Huston sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,912 shares in the company, valued at $397,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,390.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,510,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,390 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 142.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 58,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,562. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About E2open Parent (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E2open Parent (ETWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.