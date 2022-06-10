Analysts Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to Post $0.83 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. Gibraltar Industries reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.16 per share, for a total transaction of $61,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,983.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,625,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,235,000 after acquiring an additional 116,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,076,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,143,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after acquiring an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,114,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.86. 857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.14. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

