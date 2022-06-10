Analysts Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.60. Heska posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $3.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Heska by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Heska by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Heska by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Heska by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.47. 58,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,387. Heska has a 1 year low of $82.92 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average of $137.41. The stock has a market cap of $987.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.02 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

