Analysts Expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. UWM reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. UWM had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of UWM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE UWMC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,380. UWM has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in UWM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.