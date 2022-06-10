Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $77.75

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $247,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 41.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRC. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ameresco by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ameresco by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 494,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 57,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

