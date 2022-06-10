Analysts Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Price Target at GBX 837.50

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.50 ($10.49).

BOY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.46) to GBX 800 ($10.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.03) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 750 ($9.40) to GBX 665 ($8.33) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 780 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Bodycote alerts:

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 16,000 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.96) per share, with a total value of £101,600 ($127,318.30). Also, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.48) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($250,269.42). Insiders have purchased a total of 48,500 shares of company stock worth $32,093,500 over the last ninety days.

BOY stock traded down GBX 32 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 621.50 ($7.79). The stock had a trading volume of 171,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,007 ($12.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 631.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 731.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

Bodycote Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.