Analysts Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $184.58

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.58.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $6.70 on Friday, reaching $149.11. 1,195,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,629. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.80. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $126.73 and a 1-year high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 97,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,609,552.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,610 shares of company stock valued at $55,740,254. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

