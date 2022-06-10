Analysts Set Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Target Price at $9.82

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.82.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commerzbank from C$8.20 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €9.10 ($9.78) to €11.70 ($12.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a €9.70 ($10.43) price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Commerzbank from €10.00 ($10.75) to €11.00 ($11.83) in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Commerzbank stock opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

