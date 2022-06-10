Analysts Set Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Price Target at GBX 8,860

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,860 ($111.03).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($116.54) to GBX 8,600 ($107.77) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,000 ($112.78) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($109.02) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

CRDA traded down GBX 162 ($2.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,474 ($81.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,223 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,036.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The company has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,340 ($79.45) and a fifty-two week high of £105.05 ($131.64).

In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,000 ($100.25), for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,070.18). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($88.17), for a total value of £971,108.72 ($1,216,928.22).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

