Analysts Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price at $551.33

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $551.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $20.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $423.62. The company had a trading volume of 381,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,284. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $340.47 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $449.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

