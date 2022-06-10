Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target at $54.00

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.44. The stock had a trading volume of 202,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,637. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

