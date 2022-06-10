Analysts Set Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Target Price at $40.83

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCCAF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

SCCAF traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 348. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

