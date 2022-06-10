Analysts Set VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) PT at $139.90

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.90.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cross Research reduced their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 in the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in VMware by 206.5% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,949,561,000 after buying an additional 17,149,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,046,294 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,485,582,000 after buying an additional 273,093 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,859,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,464,269,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,372,625 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $611,781,000 after purchasing an additional 143,362 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.41. 1,490,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,507. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.28). VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.