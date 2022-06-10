Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.50. The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.82. Angi shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 6,690 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.44.

Get Angi alerts:

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Angi by 390.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angi by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares during the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.