Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOYGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.38) to GBX 4,300 ($53.88) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,450 ($43.23) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($40.10) to GBX 3,000 ($37.59) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($43.86) to GBX 3,600 ($45.11) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3,352.89.

Anglo American stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

