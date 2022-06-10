Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.10

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.10 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 177.20 ($2.22). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 167.40 ($2.10), with a volume of 207,609 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.26) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The stock has a market cap of £357.87 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

In other news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.18), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($61,104.96).

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

