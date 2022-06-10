Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 4.5%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 13,521,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 32,661,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Get Angus Energy alerts:

About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)

Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.