Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Shares Up 4.5%

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01). 13,521,489 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 32,661,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a market cap of £15.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.
About Angus Energy (LON:ANGS)
Featured Stories
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.