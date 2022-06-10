ApeCoin Price Hits $5.24 on Top Exchanges (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00017972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $214.64 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,187,500 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

