APY.Finance (APY) Market Cap Hits $299,198.89

APY.Finance (APY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market cap of $299,198.89 and $363.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.92 or 0.00332027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00437836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030763 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

