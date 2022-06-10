APYSwap Price Tops $0.0271 on Major Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $492,649.21 and approximately $18,250.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00334282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 170% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025587 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

