Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $160.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $57.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $51.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $37.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.17 EPS.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arch Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Arch Resources stock opened at $167.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $183.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 109.29% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 63.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 8,292.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $213,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

