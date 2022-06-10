ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with OPAL Fuels LLC. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ACTD opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTD. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in energy and natural resources sectors. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

