Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $34.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $472.39 million, a PE ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

