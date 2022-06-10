Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.33 Million

Brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to report $3.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $6.29 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $38.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.73 million to $54.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $326.92 million, with estimates ranging from $48.07 million to $558.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $5.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,282.62% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $83.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 13,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,496. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The firm has a market cap of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.79. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

