Argon Reaches Market Capitalization of $222,081.79 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Argon has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $222,081.79 and $41,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Argon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00439345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 139% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 74,964,105 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.