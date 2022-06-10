Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of ARKR opened at $16.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.15. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

