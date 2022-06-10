Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Up 4%

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.66 and last traded at $4.66. 3,087 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
The firm has a market cap of $171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 273,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.