Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $4.18. 4,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 4,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59.

Artemis Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company is based in New York, New York. Artemis Therapeutics Inc is a subsidiary of Tonak Ltd.

