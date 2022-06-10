Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.68).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.51) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.89) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 430 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ASCL stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 308 ($3.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 350.35. The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 276.40 ($3.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 456.80 ($5.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

In other news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.20), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($26,094.74).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

