Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives GBX 453.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.33 ($5.68).

ASCL has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.89) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 430 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.51) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other Ascential news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.20), for a total value of £20,823.60 ($26,094.74).

Shares of Ascential stock traded down GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 308 ($3.86). The stock had a trading volume of 720,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,198. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 276.40 ($3.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 456.80 ($5.72). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 350.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

