Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Group from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Aspen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aspen Group by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aspen Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,432. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64. Aspen Group has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $7.49.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $18.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, and education.

