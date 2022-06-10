Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Up 8%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) shares shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.73. 773,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 719,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at $152,240.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares in the company, valued at $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

