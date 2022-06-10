Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.48.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $178.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.89. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

