Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.17. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Harriett J. Robinson bought 1,363,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 80.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 5.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

