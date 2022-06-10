Atlantic Gold (OTCMKTS:SPVEF) Shares Down 0.9%

Atlantic Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:SPVEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.18. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $2.18.
Atlantic Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVEF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic Gold (SPVEF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.