Atomic Wallet Coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,008.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $4,008.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001346 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.42 or 0.00327225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,077.93 or 0.99998742 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

