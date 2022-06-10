AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,152 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $38,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. 623,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

AT&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.