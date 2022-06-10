AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $193,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,489,000. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 91,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,429,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,985,000 after purchasing an additional 105,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 27,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 17,442 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 660,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,080,348. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

