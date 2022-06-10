Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.70), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,494. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.16. Aurora Mobile has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the second quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 800,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

