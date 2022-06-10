Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $422.36

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 422.36 ($5.29) and traded as high as GBX 431.04 ($5.40). Aviva shares last traded at GBX 426 ($5.34), with a volume of 7,836,349 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.52) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.64) to GBX 520 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 480 ($6.02) to GBX 620 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.64) target price on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 525.71 ($6.59).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 422.55. The company has a market cap of £11.85 billion and a PE ratio of 6.46.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc sold 16,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £71,757.54 ($89,921.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,481.68 ($8,122.41).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

