aWSB Price Tops $17.15 on Major Exchanges (aWSB)

aWSB (aWSB) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. In the last week, aWSB has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. aWSB has a market capitalization of $104,810.37 and approximately $84.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be bought for approximately $17.15 or 0.00058594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.82 or 0.00334282 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.97 or 0.00433921 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 170% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00025587 BTC.

aWSB Profile

aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.

aWSB Coin Trading

